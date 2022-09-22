Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT at $44.58

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWLLF shares. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

