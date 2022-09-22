Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Target Price at $75.67

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $3,545,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.7% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 116.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $76.13 on Friday. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

