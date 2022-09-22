BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $128.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 372,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.