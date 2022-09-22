Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. 1,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,047. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

