Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,081. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

