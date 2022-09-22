Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IJS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.09. 10,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,251. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.