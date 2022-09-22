Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $399,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

