Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.46 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. 91,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,747. The firm has a market cap of $176.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

