Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $837,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,094.4% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 864,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,674,000 after buying an additional 792,478 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.7% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 189,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,076 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 136,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. 368,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,215. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

