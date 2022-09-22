Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,048 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

BAC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. 625,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,110,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.