Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 330 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 44,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,018. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

