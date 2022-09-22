Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.13 and a 200-day moving average of $377.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

