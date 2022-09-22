Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 6,260 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.34.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $49.99. 584,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,026,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

