Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,525 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

