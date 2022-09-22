Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.47.

Equifax Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.