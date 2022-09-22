Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.12. 15,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average is $205.93. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

