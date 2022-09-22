Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 123,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

