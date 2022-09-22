Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

