Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 12,620 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

