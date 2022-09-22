Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 6,529 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.05. 106,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

