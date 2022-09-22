Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,257. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

