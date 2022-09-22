Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,645.83.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Down 1.7 %

CABO opened at $989.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,262.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,303.16. Cable One has a 52 week low of $987.13 and a 52 week high of $1,934.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. Analysts forecast that Cable One will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $713,719.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cable One by 7.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.