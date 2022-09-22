CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.60

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 1673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CAE Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of CAE

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

