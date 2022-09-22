Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. 110,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,713. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

