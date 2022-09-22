Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 7.9%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 79,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,013,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Canoo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $613.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Canoo news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,176.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,717,803 shares of company stock worth $11,069,348 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

