Capricorn Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Porch Group comprises approximately 0.0% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,574,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Porch Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle bought 100,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

