Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 844,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of CRNLF stock opened at 1.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.48. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of 1.48 and a 1-year high of 1.52.

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

