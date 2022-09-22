Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 42,582 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 51,031,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,658,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $266.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

