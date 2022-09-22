Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $28.33 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 66,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,728. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.