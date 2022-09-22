CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.08

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 4554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

CareDx Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $848.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. CareDx’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,995,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,173,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,791 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

