CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.80

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $80.61, with a volume of 3198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 369.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CarMax by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 33.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

