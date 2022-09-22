Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.20

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 346849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRRFY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Carrefour from €23.30 ($23.78) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.