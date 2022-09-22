Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Catalent Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. 47,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,674. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.09.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.