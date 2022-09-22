CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Down 26.2%

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) were down 26.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.02). Approximately 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 625,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.03).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £69,780.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

