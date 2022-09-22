CBET Token (CBET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,867.00

CBET Token (CBET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CBET Token has a market cap of $118.97 million and approximately $112,867.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.