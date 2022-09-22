CBET Token (CBET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,867.00

CBET Token (CBET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CBET Token has a market cap of $118.97 million and approximately $112,867.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBET Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
