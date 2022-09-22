Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.33. 2,137,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

