Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15.

In related news, insider Nathan Blackburne bought 32,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.55 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,428.10 ($102,397.27).

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

