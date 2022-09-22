Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.70

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 412097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,688 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
