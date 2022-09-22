Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.70

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 412097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLS shares. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Celestica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 788,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 278,688 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

