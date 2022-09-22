Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

CLRB opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

