Celo Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $516,493.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.59 million and approximately $516,493.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,806,354 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

