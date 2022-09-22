Celo Euro Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,437.00 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $33.02 million and approximately $29,437.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00128944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.74 or 0.00544198 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00895976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

