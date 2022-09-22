Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Centene Stock Down 2.0 %

CNC stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

