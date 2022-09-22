Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.77

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.77 and last traded at $69.77, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point raised their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

