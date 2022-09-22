Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 11,599 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $34.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth $66,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth $256,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

