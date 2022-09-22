Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 12,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Century Global Commodities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

