Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several research firms have commented on CPWHF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ceres Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,150.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

