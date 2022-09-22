CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 1.9%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 51,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$22.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

