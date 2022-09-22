Charged Particles Price Reaches $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (IONX)

Charged Particles (IONX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Charged Particles coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Charged Particles alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Charged Particles Coin Profile

Charged Particles was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Charged Particles is charged.fi. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charged Particles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Charged Particles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Charged Particles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Charged Particles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.