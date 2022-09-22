ChatCoin Market Cap Hits $649,989.22 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $649,989.22 and $7,524.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005225 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.