Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Down 6.6%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 14,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 930,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after buying an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

